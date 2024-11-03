‘Nigerians Consume N6trn Worth Of Food Monthly’

Share

An investor in the manufacturing sector, Dr Benjamin Ubido, has said Nigerians consume about N6 trillion worth of food monthly. He advised the youth to be serious with agriculture, adding that the government should implement good models and strategies to help youths in agriculture prosper.

Ubido stated this while speaking at the inauguration of Africa For Africa Youth Initiative alongside a former presidential candidate, Prof Pat Utomi; ; a former member of the National Assembly, Barrister Sergius Ogun and Executive Director of the Africa for Africa Youth Initiative, Pastor Henry Akasili.

They all agreed that Nigeria and Africa, in general, could be prosperous. According to Ubido, “what I am advocating is that every youth should have at least a hectare of land.

Irrespective of what the person is doing, the person can engage in farming. “Talking about vertical farming, with a land of 100 x 100 you can produce up to 20 baskets of tomatoes with vertical farming and these are consumables in great demand.

This is something that a farmer can do three to four times a year. So if everyone is involved in it, especially the youth, then we will have food security.” The trio also urged the youths and the government to be committed to nation building and fear of God.

Africa for Africa Youth Initiative is a faith-based non-governmental organsiation whose core focus is on providing pertinent solutions to the socio-economic and socio-political problems of Africa through the creation, development and strategic implementation of novel ideas.

It also includes the provision of platforms of expression, empowerment and cross pollination of relevant ideas for young Africans with a systematic re-education of the young African mind to take up responsibility and become active participants in our pursuit of socio-economic and socio-political advancement.

Utomi, who spoke virtually, also called for a positive change of value, strong and functional institutions to make Nigeria prosperous again.

