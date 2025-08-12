Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said that the total fuel evacuation in Nigeria in June was 1,440,768,129 litres, saying daily fuel consumption was 48,025,604 litres.

These were contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Director, Public Affairs, NMDPRA, Mr George Ene-Ita, adding that the report that the daily fuel consumption was 38.94 million is incorrect

He said: “From our submission to the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) the total evacuation for June 2025 is 1,440,768,129 litres.

“The daily average reported is 48,025,604 litres. The average was obtained by dividing the total volume of 1,440,768,129 by no of days (30) in June.”

According to the NMDPRÀ report to FAAC, total fuel truck out to States in litres in June 2025, Abia, 23,685,903; Adamawa, 56,882,884; Akwa Ibom, 33,832,749; Anambra, 40,497,103; Bauchi, 31,037,692; Bayelsa, 11,855,967; Benue, 25,710,388; Borno, 18,894,241; Cross River, 22,996,875; Delta, 68,509,151; Ebonyi, 10,511,251; Edo, 43,144,265; Ekiti, 15,264,529; Enugu, 27,443,296; FCT, 77,507,001; Gombe, 19,161,193; Imo, 30,554,139; Jigawa, 9,439,878; Kaduna, 43,130,568; Kano, 68,221,917; Katsina, 24,789,149; Kebbi, 30,310,835; Kogi, 24,113,755; Kwara, 34,822,991; Lagos, 205,664,228; Nasarawa, 25,199,553; Niger, 40,685,314; Ogun, 88,686,299: Ondo, 35,050,254; Osun, 35,476,767; Oyo, 72,809,933; Plateau, 19,440,859; Rivers, 44,600,006; Sokoto, 37,036,470; Taraba, 15,144,500; Yobe, 11,692,586 and Zamfara, 17,044,640 totalling 1,440,768,129.

NMDPRÀ stated that total fuel supplies in June were (in litres) 1,478,316,745, while in May it was 1,768,812,804, showing a fall of 290,496,059 litres or a 16.42% decrease.

It further said that supplies for diesel (AGO) were 432,180,605 in June but 424,829,199, an increase of 7,351,406 (1.73%); HHK, 7,786,164 in June but 8,956,329 in May, 1,170,165 decrease or (13.07%); ATK, 37,657,833 in June but 72,364,435, a 34,706,602 fall (47.96%).

The agency listed that the fuel distribution or truck out in litres were: June, 1,440,768,129, but in May 1,687,433,559, a fall of 246,665,430 (-14.62%,): diesel, June 424,063,658 while in May, 552,354,997, a decrease of 128,291,339 (23.23%); HHK, June, 7,786,164, May, 8,956,329, a fall of 1,170,165 (-13.07) and ATK, June, 56,262,775, but May, 67,412,938, a decrease of 11,150,163 (-16.54).