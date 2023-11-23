Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to his social media page to react to people’s lack of interest in Nigerian rapper, Oladidupo Oladimeji, better known as Oladips now that it has been confirmed to be alive.

It would be recalled that Oladips fooled the whole internet after pretending to have passed away from an undisclosed ailment in a bid to promote his new album.

However, in a recent post on Instagram, the singer confirmed the news of being alive as he shared a video of himself sitting outside the house and tagging it with the phrase “proof of life.”

READ ALSO:

This has however garnered reactions on social media as many criticized him for what he did, while others have shown sympathy for him.

In response, Yul Edochie said that if Oladips had actually passed away, people would have been posting his pictures and songs on a regular basis.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

According to Yul, individuals tend to adore their deceased loved ones more than their living ones.

He wrote, “What’s up with the guy who faked his death? Una no wan trend am?

“Nobody is posting him? Nobody is posting his music cos he’s still alive. If he was truly dead by now, una no go let people rest.

“Everybody will be posting his picture & his music.

“To support dead people dey sweet una pass the one’s wey dey alive. Support him now that he’s alive, jealousy and envy no go let una.”