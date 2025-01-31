Nigerians Celebrate Seollal, Korean New Year

Share

Nigerians have joined Koreans in the Federal Capital Territory to celebrate this year’s Seollal, a national holiday which marks the first day of the Korean Lunar Calendar or Korean New Year, organised by the Korea Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN).

Considered the most important traditional Korean holiday, Seollal is that time of the year when families gather to celebrate the beginning of a new lunar year with traditional foods, ancestral rites, and traditional games as they wish for good fortune in the coming year.

Cultural event manager KCCN, Yujin Lee, explained that the Korean traditional games such as Gong-gi, Jegi-Chagi, and Ttakji-Chigi, as well as the sharing of traditional Korean snacks all featured during the event, were aimed at celebrating and sharing Korean culture with Nigerians which bear some level of similarities.

She said: “This is one of the biggest two holidays in Korea; one is Thanksgiving and the other is the Lunar New Year. Back in the days, we were agrarian societies.

So, it was very important to thank the ancestors “With this Lunar New Year celebration, we always focus on traditional games such as Gong-gi and Jegi-Chagi, among others, which are very important because it has to do with gathering people.

“People need to have something to play together because they have missed their relatives in a very long time. I can see many Nigerians enjoying our games and snacks it’s fulfilling”.

