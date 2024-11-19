Nigerians Cautioned Against Japa Syndrome

Share

Commonwealth Scholars and Fellows Alumni Association of Nigeria (COSFAN) has decried the craze of some Nigerians looking for greener pastures abroad (Japa syndrome).

The Chairman, COSFAN Board of Trustees, Prof. Olugbemiro Jegede, who condemned this trend on Tuesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, added that Japa syndrome is not the best for Nigerians.

The event was organised by COSFAN to herald a book presentation on the former Chief of Staff to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari ahead his 80th birthday anniversary.

The book, which was titled, READINGS IN DIPLOMACY, DEMOCRACY, PEACE, AND DEVELOPMENT, was compiled by COSFAN with scholars from Nigerian universities as authors.

Prof Jegede, who was the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) urged all to stay in the country to develop it together.

He said: “We can develop our country and it will be the best among equals. I have not seen where hundreds of Americans, Canadians and British pack themselves and say they are coming to Nigeria.

“As many of you know, Africa is the richest continent in the world. We have the best including human resources and that is why they are coming to take from us. But they will not stay.

“The tragedy is that those who travel out for greener pastures is that many of them won’t return to Nigeria again contrary to the common saying that, no matter what, one’s home remains the best.”

In his speech, the President of the Commonwealth Scholars and Fellows Alumni Association Nigeria (COSFAN), Dr Ekundayo Samuel, called on Nigerians to honour Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari’s legacy by recommitting themselves to the pursuit of peace, the strengthening of democratic institutions, and the empowerment of youth.

He said: “Together, we can build on his vision to create a world where every child’s rights are protected, every community is engaged, and every individual has the opportunity to thrive.”

He added: “COSFAN is a professional association of distinguished Nigerians who had their postgraduate academic pursuits and career development from 1960 through the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission, United Kingdom, via the British Council in Nigeria.

“The goal of this Association is to leverage the knowledge, training, skills, network, and contacts of its members within the Commonwealth to support Nigeria in achieving the SDGs, especially in education, and act as a think-tank for different development issues in Nigeria.

“Under the guidance of the Honouree, COSFAN has contributed to Nigerian society by facilitating developmental projects across the country and interfaced with the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK and the British Council in Nigeria through various activities.”

