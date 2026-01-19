Nigerians Call For Reconciliation Confab, Federalism, Unity

Prominent Nigerians have called for the constitution of truth and reconciliation conference to address some hurts being felt by some Nigerians.

They also called for true federalism, adding that national unity and adherence to Nigeria’s constitution will lead to national development.

The prominent Nigerians include: Dr. Bolaji O. Akinyemi, the Convener, Apostolic Round Table (ART) and Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Project Victory Call Initiative, aka PVC Naija; Dr. D.N. Okechukwu; Jonathan Sunday Akums, Dr. Akin Fopohunda and Pastor Gboyeega Johnson.

They spoke at the National Citizen Conversation titled: 1966-2026,The Burden of Memory and the future of Nigeria, according to a statement yesterday. The statement explained that the conference was organised by ART, PVC, Naija and MBC. Akinyemi cautioned against impunity of some people in leadership.

He said: “In the context of nation building, the constitution functions as the supreme sending authority. It sends the president, it sends the legislator. “It sends the judiciary, it sends the governor.

First of all,it sends each and every one of us as citizens of the federal republic of Nigeria. Let us respect our sense of history and our commitment to constitutional reform.”

Okechukwu said Nigeria is not as projected. He stated that no matter what some political leaders are doing in Nigeria, civilian administration is still the best. He said: “National truth and reconciliation will go a long way to heal. It’s something that should be controlled, and that’s how we are working through.”

“We are developing a book that contains almost all of the facts of who happened. One of them is the one that I assure you. “And if we get all the facts, if you want to put them at the end, it was a very wonderful initiative by President Goodluck Jonathan but it ended up being in a place where people were coming out so proportionally supported, when people were raised one up to the truth.”