Nigerians arrested in sextortion attempt following Australian boy’s suicide

Two people have been arrested in Nigeria over an alleged sextortion attempt against an Australian schoolboy who took his own life.

Australian police said the teenage victim had traded explicit images with a person online before they began making threats and demanding money.

After a global investigation, the pair allegedly responsible were tracked down in Nigeria, where they will face court.

Police say sextortion – particularly of young people – is dramatically rising.

Details of the boy’s age or where he lived in New South Wales (NSW) have not been released publicly to protect his family’s privacy, reports the BBC.

New South Wales Police described the alleged extortionists as “young males” and said they had threatened to send photos to the teenager’s friends and family if he did not pay them A$500 (£260; $330).S

