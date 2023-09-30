Nigerians Are Suffering, Implement Jonathan’s Confab Report, Yoruba Coalition Tells Tinubu

The Coalition of Yoruba Self Determination Groups, an umbrella body of different pro-Yoruba groups agitating for the good of Yoruba people within the Nigerian federation, has told President Bola Tibubu to unearth the Confab report of former President Goodluck Jonathan which was abandoned by former President Muhammadu Buhari, to evolve a new people’s Constitution and revive the ailing economy.

The group in a release signed by its Secretary General, Dr Steve Abioye, made available to Sunday Telegraph in Ibadan, stressed that the four-month administration of President Tinubu has shown that nothing is working and Nigerians are indeed suffering from the rots unleashed on the masses by the previous administration of Buhari.

Instead of struggling without much success while the Nation refuses to develop, and many politicians are living in undue opulence, the Coalition after felicitating Nigerians on the occasion of the 63rd celebration of the country’s existence as an independent nation, nevertheless said that “some of the steps taken by the current regime are on themselves not well-thought-out enough and are bereft of coherence and human feelings”.

The release read inter-alia thus: “It is worthy of note that it is a very sad and unpalatable situation that while Nigeria keeps on growing as a nation, it however refuses to develop with the recently inaugurated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government still struggling to bring

smile to the face of the Nigerians.

“It is imperative to state that although Tinubu inherited so many rots which have been unleashed on the country owing to years of misrule and mismanagement of previous succeeding administrations, nevertheless, some of the steps taken by the current regime are on themselves not well-thought-out enough and are bereft of coherence and human feelings.

“Nigerians are suffering!!! We of the Coalition of Yoruba Self Determination Groups, as usual, want to state that the last four months of this current administration have clearly shown that nothing is working and it is not likely anything will work until the country’s current leadership does the needful by heeding the call for ensuring a people’s constitution.

There are two ways to go about this: either we go back to the 1963 Constitution or we bring out Jonathan’s confab report from the dustbin of history which former President Mohammadu Buhari consigned.

“The Coalition also believes there cannot be any visible economic transformation without the necessary political transformation, just as there can never be needed political transformation without economic development.

“A state of emergency, we believe, should be declared on the nation’s economy. The government can not be urging people to endure hardship, to be patient and to sacrifice while those in the corridors of power are not ready to sacrifice and are

living in opulence”, the group said.