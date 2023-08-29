Nigerians Are Suffering, Bishop Adeoye Tells Tinubu

…Urges him to hit the ground running

Three months of President Bola Tinubu in office as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has been described as months of untold hardship and suffering for the majority of Nigerians.

Bishop Seun Adeoye, Prelate of Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministries (SGTM) and the Spokesman of World Bishops’ Council (WBC), Africa made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, Osun State capital

The Pentecostal Bishop noted that Nigerians are facing untold hardship and the sad situations are fast becoming unbearable for the citizens.

“Today, 29th of August marks three months of Tinubu’s government. But within these three months, businesses are collapsing, people are becoming jobless, hunger now pervades the land and many who appear to be alive are just walking corpses.

“Let the truth be told, this ‘ground’ is not ‘running’ Mr. President. It has been three months of extreme hardship and suffering for Nigerians. And it is virtually becoming unbearable.

“You and your family are up there in a secured Aso Rock. Those who surrounded 7 you are big men. They can’t feel the pains the way we the people do. ‘Igboro o rerin Sir’. I mean people are not happy at all. We cannot pretend that there is sadness everywhere.

“Is there anything new done by this administration that has never been done? None. Our ‘City Boy’ almost dragged us into war with the Niger Republic while terrorists, bandits and kidnappers are still having their field days in our own country.

The other day, soldiers were slaughtered in Niger state and some intending Youth Corpers were kidnapped in Zamfara.

“A new government ought to have even shown some signs of strength but killings in Plateau, Niger and Benue States and other places were manifestations of ‘continuity’ of the past.

‘‘Subsidy is gone’ but the so-called palliatives are a mere political statement. A N5 billion largesse to a state with a 5 million population is just N1,000 per person. Yet, prices of foodstuffs and transportation have gone up astronomically and the masses are crying.

“Mr. President, your 100,000 bags of rice per state is a huge joke. It can’t go one ‘kongo or mudu’ each per family. I don’t trade in foreign currency but how’s the dollar market today compare to when you take over?

“Soon, very soon, we’ll be overwhelmed by propaganda and sponsored performance statistics. But the fact remains that this government has not only taken food off the tables of the masses but has successfully taken smiles off their cheeks.

“Please, sit up, stop all the rhetorical comments. They are becoming norms. You promised to fix Nigeria. Then, do something about it. You get just a few months to do so. If not, it’ll be on record that yours is the worst government that ever ruled Nigeria.

However, Bishop Adeoye urged Nigerians not to stop ever praying for the country and her leaders, admonishing that God will intervene and see the nation through its troubles.