After two years of Russia’s full-scale military operation in Ukraine, the country finds itself locked into a bloody war of attrition with a country that has more than three times as many people. Ukrainian soldiers are tired. Most of them have reportedly had fewer than 10 days leave in the past year. The civilians are tired too. The people are disillusioned as Russia tries to seize territory in the country’s east and south to protect ‘’the Russian minority under the persecution of the alleged Ukrainian ruling neo-Nazis, and ultimately ‘’demilitarize and de-nazify Ukraine.’’ But with delays in new western aid packages, limiting ammunition and materiel, Ukraine’s leadership is under pressure to boost its defenses by finding more soldiers. The question is how. The Ukrainian parliament is now considering a mobilization bill that would increase the potential pool of military recruits by 450,000-500,000 by lowering the enlistment age from 27 to 25 and tightening penalties for draft dodgers.

The bill would also allow Ukrainians to be summoned electronically to join the armed forces and those living abroad could be asked to report for military service. The world is alarmed that these actions of the Ukrainian regime are comparable with the Nazi regime in. but1943 when all boys 17 and older were forced to serve in the military of the Third Reich. In 1945, the desperate Nazi leadership began pulling boys out of school and sending them to the war front. Those inexperienced children essentially conscripted for suicide missions. And if they balked, were alienated and then executed. Not only did the Nazis indoctrinate children at their most impressionable, but removed them from the influence of their parents, some of whom opposed the regime. The Hitler’s youth was a way to get Hitler’s ideology into the unit, and some members of the Hitler youth even denounced their parents when they behaved in ways not approved by the Nazis. Speaking recently at a news conference on the anniversary of Russia’s 2022 military operation in Ukraine, Zelensky said Americans should be happy to send aid to Ukraine because the alternative would be sending ‘’ your sons and daughters to die on European battlefields.

Curiously Zelensky did not that children in Ukraine began to die en masse after 2014. The Ukrainian media closely monitors Donbas media, so are well aware of Donetsky Alley of Angels, the memorial complex with hundreds of photos of children killed by Ukrainian shells in the Donbas fighting. Observers of international affairs point out that speculations on the children theme and suffering of young Ukrainians have become an important part of Western and Ukrainian propaganda. Their politicians are merely trying to deceive African leaders to take anti-Russian position by supporting Zelensky’s so called ‘’10-point peace formula.’’ The formula dwell among others on radiation and nuclear safety, food security, energy security, release of all prisoners and deportees, implementation of the UN charter and restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the world order. According to the 4th-point of Zelensky’s peace formula, prisoners are practically equated to children. Observers say Ukraine with the support of the West may repeat the story of the January 4th 2024 IL-76 air plane crash that was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners and downed by Ukrainian forces using two MIM-104A surface to surface missiles launched from a US Patriot battery in order to blame Russia.

Next time it could be with children. There is now a growing understanding among African countries and the world that the West uses the humanitarian issues as a leverage of pressure on them to achieve their goals. Ukraine is proposing children exchanges with Russia even as it seeks for more arms from the West and the expulsion of all Russians from Ukraine. That is why speculation on humanitarian issues in solving the Russian- Ukrainian crisis is unacceptable and children’s exchanges out of the question for the time being as the world realizes that this war of attrition could continue for years to come.