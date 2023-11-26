Nigerians Are Going Through Diverse Experiences, But God’ll Intervene – Bishop Okonkwo

The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr Mike Okonkwo, has lamented the current hardship many Nigerians are going through.

He noted that Nigerians are passing through difficult times but assured that God will intervene and make things better for the country.

He spoke in an interview with journalists on Sunday on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of TREM’s 2023 Kingdom Life World Conference with the theme: Jesus.

The bishop urged people to rely on Jesus adding that in Jesus, they will find solutions to their problems.

Okonkwo said: “My prayer for this country as we are moving into 2024 is that God will begin to turn things around for us as a nation.

“Everyone knows that things are hard now in this country. Unless you are thumb, blind or dishonest, you will say things are good. Things are not good at all.

“In our economy, the naira exchange rate to the dollar is very high. It is about N1,000/$1. That is high. Minimum wage is a far cry for people to be able to survive in the nation.

“In this nation, I believe that we will keep looking unto God to help us navigate this very present challenge because people are passing through diverse experiences. But we trust God. God has a way of bringing us out of our darkness. I am looking forward that God will intervene for us

“The scripture is very clear concerning our focus as believers. Our focus is on Jesus Christ, the son of the living God because He declared that He is the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to God except by him.

“He is the only way. So, the whole essence of the conference is to refocus people because, in a world of uncertainty, instability and insecurity, violence and bloodshed, it is very important for them to trust God as people are virtually losing hope and they are in a state of hopelessness. It is important for them to know that there is still an anchor they can hold onto. And that is Jesus.

“No one receives Him into his life, and his life will remain the same. God has a way of lifting people out of their different challenges. So that is why we are refocusing them. They should not allow the circumstances of their lives to define their relationship with God. It is very important that their relationship with God is intact at this time.”