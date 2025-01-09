Nigerians Are Enjoying Dividends Of Tinubu’s Fuel Subsidy Removal – Okpebholo

Share

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo has said that Nigerians are enjoying the dividends of fuel subsidy removal by Bola Tinubu ‘s administration.

Governor Monday Okpebholo, who was receiving the Acting Chairman of Akoko-Edo Local Government Council, Hon Alabi Bliss Oshionogue and councillors from the local government in Edo State Government House, Benin City said, that while governments from Obasanjo to Buhari had no guts to remove the fuel subsidy, President Tinubu did it.

He also said that the 18 local government councils in Edo State have received and squandered # 83 billion in 12 months.

He said, “Before Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, Edo State was receiving N3.5 billion monthly as Local Government allocation, but today, Local Governments in Edo State are receiving over N8 billion monthly. This is not State allocation.”

“President Tinubu is working hard to see that development gets to the grassroots as he took a major step to make life better for the people.

“Since the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo to Muhammadu Buhari, none had the boldness to remove fuel subsidy, but Tinubu came and did it and the people are enjoying the dividends of what he has done.

“Thank you for coming here to visit as relationships matter to me, and you have come to establish them. Akoko-Edo is dear to me, and you have gotten more appointments than others.”

Lamenting the misconduct of the suspended Local Government Chairmen, Okpebholo said: “The Chairmen had been in office for the past one-year and they have nothing to show for it while other States are utilizing their resources well for the people.

“These Chairmen had the boldness to remove N800 million monthly from Local Government accounts while our schools suffered without good classrooms, teachers and other infrastructure.

“We are here to correct the wrongs as Edo State must move forward, and no individual will draw us back. My administration is set and ready to cooperate with you, provided you work in line with Mr President’s plan for Local Government Councils by ensuring development gets to the grassroots.

“We will invest so much in agriculture. We will visit you to ensure we collaborate and make things work.”

Acting Chairman of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Hon. Alabi Bliss Oshionogue thanked Governor Okpebholo for his interest in ensuring that those at the grassroots enjoy the dividends of democracy and good governance, stressing that the autonomy is for the grassroots to get the dividends of democracy, not for one man to take it all.

He said: “We have agreed to work with the Okpebholo administration because governance is now moving to the grassroots. We will work with you to ensure you succeed and the State develops.”

Other Leaders from Akoko Edo, including the former speaker, EDHA, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Ajoto, and Akoko Edo APC Chairman, Hon. Monday Ose, thanked Governor Okpebholo for his developmental strides in Edo State, particularly the ongoing construction works on the Auchi-Ibilo road and the appointment of one of their own as Chairman, Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) and appealed to him for more.

