Nigerians’ Anguish Amidst Inflation

If one asserts that Nigerians are currently saddened, he just doesn’t want to deploy the apt word or expression. In other words, he is being economical with the present realities. One who is frank, and not known for mincing words, would strongly and boldly assert that Nigerians aren’t just saddened but depressed.

He might not even stop at that if he intends to use more right and thought-provoking terms to express himself. Someone who genuinely wishes to ascertain the true physiognomy of the Nigerian State must be willing to interact with the people on the streets.

In fact, he shouldn’t just communicate but ought to endeavor to spend reasonable time with them. As much as on-site interaction is a key way of realizing people’s feelings, we shouldn’t take personal observation for granted.

When you hear from quite a number of Nigerians on the streets, and equally see for yourself what they are presently passing through, you would truly comprehend they are being haunted by the depression from their yesterday, the stress surrounding their today, and the anxiety of their tomorrow.

If most Nigerians try to recall what they encountered in their previous days, in recent times, they may be tempted to reject life, hence resort to committing suicide.

But God forbid! In the same vein, if they leveraged today’s experience while foreseeing their respective futures, I’m afraid, the level of anxiety attached to such a thought might constitute an earthquake in their body system. I ran into a childhood friend, Kunle, during my recent trip to Lagos State, a few weeks ago, somewhere in Surulere.

We had a good time together in one of the public realization outlets situated therein as we tried to walk through the memory lane while filled with nostalgia.

We schooled at the same secondary school in Lagos before departing for our university educations. Afterwards, amid the much heated and passionate discussions, we delved into the current situation in the country.

The more troubling aspect of the scenario is that, even those whose earnings are high are equally feeling the heat

He was so emphatic in his story as regards how Nigeria had been economically unfair to his family. According to the dude, out of his four children, the education of two had been put on hold for the past four months owing to his inability to foot the bills. He said his monthly salary finishes the same day it arrived his bank account.

It sounded not unlike a ‘tale by moonlight’ but it’s a fact. Kunle was a very brilliant chap during our days in high school in Lagos. We both belong to the same academic clique at the time. We solved Mathematics, and attended to other science subjects, together. He frankly told me that, if he had known Nigeria was going to be like this, he would have long ago emigrated from the country.

He said even when the opportunity was seriously knocking at his doorstep to leave Nigeria, he shunned it, believing he had all it takes to make it in the country. The other day in Abuja, I overheard someone opining that only serving politicians and chief executives of government organisations are presently comfortable.

In other words, everyone has a story to tell regarding his/her ordeal. Those who do not tell their stories are just making efforts to pretend; they are ‘packaging’ themselves, so they won’t appear pathetic to others. The more troubling aspect of the scenario is that, even those whose earnings are high are equally feeling the heat.

This signifies that a common monster is bedevilling the Nigerian State. What could it be? It’s nothing but inflation. The aforementioned economic conundrum isn’t peculiar to a particular locality in Nigeria, but ubiquitous. It’s a cankerworm that has come to devour the ‘innocent souls’ within the shores of the country, though there are claims in some quarters that it’s no longer in existence.

The fact that a loaf of bread is sold at a minimum of #2,000 is enough reason to worry. Before now, two thousand naira could afford a certain family in Nigeria all the beverages required for a breakfast, including bread. But now, sadly, it could barely afford only bread. It’s a situation that seriously calls for an outcry; it’s a reality that keeps even a rat in a house busy thinking of what its fate entails.

There have been reports that Nigeria’s inflation rate has reduced by about 21% in the past few months, yet prices of most goods in the market remain the same. The commodities that have relatively felt the price reduction are rice, beans, and garri, which are farm products, though their current prices are still visibly high compared to previous prices as at two years back.

The products coming from manufacturing firms, such as beverages, confectioneries, baked and packaged foods, still bear very high price tags; drinks are not left out in this group. Aside this, tuition fees of our wards in schools continue to skyrocket in every academic session, thereby keeping the parents/guardians in very tight corners.

It’s appalling that despite these burdens, the citizens are faced with different kinds of taxes and are still expected to key into another form of income tax by January 2026.

If the funds being generated from these taxes were genuinely utilized in projects begging for attention, such as electricity, road network and education, Nigerians would rather be smiling by now. We can’t pretend that the system is working while our houses are apparently engulfed in fire.

One might wonder why the prices of commodities are expected to go down whilst Nigeria’s primary sources of energy, including petrol, gas, and diesel, are still sold at astronomical prices; at a time when the pace of electricity supply across the country keeps dropping on a daily basis; and the existing production companies are reportedly being overtaxed. We need to drastically right the wrongs before it becomes too late. Since everybody is ostensibly a victim, this societal menace must be fought collectively. Think about it!