Nigerians Advised on Mental Health to Prevent Suicide

The President of the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama, Rtn. Ijeoma Joyce Agwu, yesterday asked Nigerians to pay attention to their mental health to prevent the increasing rate of suicides in the country. She also pleaded with Nigerians to lend a hand to those with emotional challenges.

She said suicide can reduce drastically in the country if individuals felt safe and supported. Ijeoma gave the advice at the club’s campaign to mark the 2023 World Suicide Prevention Day in Jabi Lake Park, Abuja. She said: “We gathered here not only to raise awareness about the critical issue of suicide prevention but also to create hope through our actions.”

“Suicide is a global concern that affects individuals, families, and communities, transcending borders, cultures, and socioeconomic backgrounds. “It is a tragedy that leaves behind immeasurable pain and loss.”

She urged Nigerians to pay attention to their mental health and those they live or work with. She also explained why the Rotary International has been promoting mental health. She said: “Let us be advocates for change. Let us work towards a society that values mental well-being and let us support those who are vulnerable.

“On this World Suicide Prevention Day, which is commemorated on the 10th of September every year all over the world and which is a focal point this Rotary year with the theme “Create Hope in the World”, we reaffirm our dedication to this cause.

“We recognize that in order to prevent suicide, we must address the underlying factors that contribute to it. It requires a multidimensional approach that encompasses mental health awareness, support systems, access to resources, and destigmatization of seeking help.

“Through our awareness campaign, educational programmes, and community outreaches, we strive to break the silence surrounding mental health.” “We aim to create an environment where individuals feel safe and supported where they can openly discuss their struggles, and where seeking help is seen as a sign of strength, not weakness.”