Nigerians Abroad Will Rush Back Home Soon – Minister

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande has assured Nigerians in the diaspora especially young professionals that President Bola Tinubu is laying the groundwork for a stable, prosperous Nigeria they will soon want to return to.

The Minister said the ongoing reforms and empowerment initiatives by the Tinubu-led administration were aimed at creating an environment where Nigerian youth could thrive and take pride in their country.

According to him, “Everything the president is doing now is for the future. And I promise you, in the near future, everybody will prefer to come and stay in Nigeria than remain abroad because the country is being stabilized.”

Olawande emphasized that for too long, Nigerian youths have felt disconnected from leadership, but President Tinubu’s administration was making deliberate efforts to reverse that trend.

His words: “There are 40 years of breaking. Youths have not been able to see, touch, or feel the government. But now, we are putting all structures together skills, education, partnerships to bring them back into the fold.”

Olawande said Nigeria is now working toward a model where “one Nigerians should have two skills,” promoting employability and productivity among youths across sectors.

The minister also revealed his recent diplomatic mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he engaged in youth development collaborations, a move he said signaled the growing international recognition of Nigeria’s new youth agenda.

He said: “I happened to be the first black Nigerian man that will visit that place and they will give access to, just because of what the president is doing.”

The Minister who was honoured with a Special Youth Leadership Service Award by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi said the award renewed his passion and commitment to serving Nigerian youth with integrity.

He said: “It was a deeply symbolic occasion that reflected the rich cultural heritage, enduring unity, and progressive spirit of the Akure people. Let’s Unite for Akure’s Future.”

The minister, who is a proud son of Akure, also used the occasion to call for unity among political actors in the kingdom, urging stakeholders to bury personal ambitions for a greater collective goal.