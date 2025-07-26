Nigerian Youths Need Strategic Representation To Excel –Jaafar

Hon. Abdul-Malik Rabiu Jaafar, a former banker turned politician, has emerged as a notable mentor and advocate for youth empowerment in Kaduna State and beyond. As a passionate member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Jaafar is at the forefront of initiatives aimed at reshaping the future of young Nigerians through strategic leadership and purposeful representation. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Jaafar spoke about the personal journey that shaped his leadership style, the challenges facing Nigerian youths, and the urgent need for inclusive governance. Excerpts:

Why did you join politics?

My incursion into politics has always been deliberate. I was born into a politically-active family, and from an early age, I admired the impact that true leadership could have in the lives of the people. I have always seen politics as a tool for service and transformation. So, for me, politics is not just a career move, it is a calling to contribute to nation-building and to give a voice to the youth, as well as to the voiceless. As a former

banker, I am truly in the prime of my life, where I am carrying a load of challenges, trying to make a better life for youths in Kaduna State.

Why do you want to lead youths and why do you have a special interest in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), as a party?

I want to lead youths because I want to represent the young people. I believe that we are the strength and engine of Nigeria. But to unleash that potential, we need strategic representation, strong structures, and intentional leadership. My interest in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) stems from the party’s ideology: it is youth-friendly, inclusive, and reform-driven. The ADC provides the right platform for young people to grow politically and lead effectively wherever they find themselves across the country and globally.

Tell us about your early childhood and life…

I was born in Kaduna State at the former Nursing Home Hospital (now Barau Dikko Hospital). I grew up in Kaduna North Local Government, Gabasawa Ward. I had a relatively stable upbringing, which was surrounded by values of hard work, humility, and service. I began my education at Gray’s International School, Kaduna, and proceeded to the Federal Government College (FGC), Keffi, before studying at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Could you tell us about your experiences as a banker?

Yes, I spent over a decade in the bank. I spent precisely 11 years, while working across the corporate and retail banking sectors. That experience shaped my life tremendously. The particular experience taught me discipline, resilience, structure, as well as how to manage people and their resources. I also spent a year in the pensions industry and another year in human resources. Altogether, these years helped me understand the needs of everyday Nigerians and the importance of responsible leadership.

Who inspired you, your parents or external forces?

My parents were my first inspiration. Their discipline, dedication to community service, as well as their belief in education helped to shape my outlook in life. I also draw inspiration from national leaders, who have made personal sacrifices to ensure the good of the society such as the late head of state, Gen. Murtala Ramat Muhammed, the late General Sani Abacha, the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua all of Nigeria, and the United States of America’s former President, Barrack Obama.

And your educational background?

I was not born with a silver spoon, but I was raised up with solid values. I had to work hard for everything that I have achieved academically and professionally. I hold B.Sc. and Master’s degrees in Public Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State. I have also earned fellowships and memberships in various professional institutes in risk management, public diplomacy, economics, strategy, as well as in banking, and finance.

Are your family members comfortable with your decision to join politics?

Initially, there were concerns, especially about the risks involved in politics. But over time, with honest conversations and their understanding of my passion for public service, my family members became my strongest support system. They understand that this is a purpose-driven journey for me.

As a youth leader, in which area would you want to impact young people?

As for me, I would focus on political education, capacity building, entrepreneurship, mentorship, and access to opportunities. I also want to equip young people with tools to succeed, not just politically, but economically and socially.

Do you think that Nigerian youths are really interested in politics considering the way it’s played in the country?

Yes, Nigerian youths are interested in the country’s politics, but they are often discouraged by the system and lack of inclusion. However, we are beginning to see a shift, with more young people seeking political office, speaking up, and organising themselves. What we need now is a structure that sustains that momentum and that is what I hope to help build through the African Democratic Congress.

Do you think politics is a dirty game as is being speculated in some quarters?

Politics in itself is not dirty. It is the players who often make it seem so. If we have more people with integrity and genuine purpose in leadership, politics can become a noble avenue for change and nation-building.