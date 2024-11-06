Nigerian Youths Must Prioritise Nation-Building, Security – Cleric

Share

A Non-Government Organisations (NGO), Beyond Secondary Education, What’s Next? (BSEWN) has said that young Nigerians must prioritise nation-building and security more than ever before.

The NGO and other stakeholders made this remark at the 12th Annual Edition of the BSEWN today in Lagos, with the theme: “Resilience to Achieve Excellence”

The NGO creates a platform to engage school children after leaving secondary school and before getting admission into colleges, polytechnics and Universities.

Describing the period after secondary education as critical and challenging, Mr Adewale Adeleye, the Convener of BSEWN, said that young Nigerians in this group must live in the consciousness that they were needed for nation-building and security.

Adeleye, who is also on the platform of Future Matters Concepts and the Success Ambassadors Foundation said that the conference was designed to inspire senior high school students to add value to society.

The convener said: “We lost so many school children at this period, and no one seems to account for them again a few years after secondary education.

“They face the world with huge uncertainties. The concern for this set of students is the reason for an NGO like this.

“We gather to explore ideas, share experiences, and ignite the passions that will guide them into your next chapter.

“We must all show interest in the affairs of young people. Government, corporate organisations and well-meaning Nigerians, poised about nation building must show concern for them.”

He said that the initiative birthed in 2012 with few participants had imparted a great number of students and young people.

According to him, the concept aims at inspiring excellent attitude towards academic pursuit, providing adequate information on career choices, leadership and entrepreneurship, digital skills.

Adeleye added that it was also to address issues of substance abuse, sexual reproductive health and vices amongst the young people, and to equip them for greater exploits.

“This conference is not just about academic excellence; it is about developing resilience, embracing change, and equipping young Nigerians with the skills needed to navigate the complexities of life beyond these walls,” he said

Speaking, a constitutional lawyer and public affairs analyst, Mr Jide Ologun, who alluded to Biblical Joseph, noted that every youth must aspire to success in spite of all odds and opposition.

Ologun, also the Pastor in Charge, of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Living Faith Parish, Ikeja, said that God had created opportunities for everyone to succeed in life and that it was left to individuals to strategise.

Ologun, a former Chairman, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Lagos State Chapter, said: “As much as possible, you can develop yourself to add value to society.

“You need to make your contributions to the security of this nation. If you are not resilient, you will give up on the way because the journey to success in life is not an easy one.”

Urging Nigerian youths to take responsibility for their lives, Ologun advised them to be determined and concentrate on studying while also running away from bad influences and distractions.

Also, Mr Ganiyu Egunjobi, the Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Saidi Oriade, said that the nation needed the youth to get better.

Stating that good leaders needed education to communicate effectively, the chairman advised youths to think outside the box, allow good mentorship and learn from experiences.

Another speaker, Amb. Farida Adewumi, Founder and Global President of Farida Charity Foundation urged participants to discover their purpose for living and choose a career in the same direction without giving up.

The various speakers shared experiences on the path to greatness, obstacles faced, and how they emerged stronger.

“They shared their stories of resilience, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence with no fewer than 130 students drawn from various schools.

Participants were exposed to conversations around some topical issues including “Taking Responsibility for your life Make an informed decision and “Leadership Skills Needed to Achieve Excellence”.

Others are: “Following Your Passion Towards Excellence, and “Digital Skills for Future Careers” among others by various speakers.

