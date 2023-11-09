Nigerian Youths Hold Pro-palestinian Rally, To Join Global Call For Ceasefire In Gaza

… Stop The War, Save Palestinian Children, Says Convener

Nigerian youths under the banner of the Young Leaders’ Forum (YLF) have called for the immediate stop of war in Palestine, noting children are the major victims living through the unimaginable horrors of the war. The youths organised a march over the weekend, November 5, in Lagos State, to press home their demand, saying they cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering and occupation in Palestine. Along with Palestinian flags, some demonstrators carried placards with inscriptions such as: ‘Free Palestine, free Gaza’,

‘End Israel apartheid now!’, ‘Nigerians unite for Palestine’, ‘Nigerians call for justice for Palestine’, ‘Good people of America must stop Joe Biden’s collaboration with killers,’ among others. New Telegraph gathered that today’s march was the latest in a series of pro-Palestinian events organised by the Nigerian Muslim community in Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria.

Two weeks ago, thousands of Nigerians from different states gathered at the popular Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos to condemn the killing of 9,227 Palestinians including 3,826 innocent children (as of Saturday, November 4), thereby calling for an immediate ceasefire. The Israeli forces have not only killed innocent civilians indiscriminately, they have also bombed residential apartments including hospitals, refugee camps, schools and religious centres (Churches and Mosques).

Mr. AbdFattah Adelopo, who anchored the march, called on the international community to stop the war and save innocent Palestinian children. The ongoing war in Palestine has left a trail of suffering, particularly among Palestinian children who are living through the unimaginable horrors of war. As the future leaders of this world, it is our responsibility to speak up, take action, and pave the way for a better tomorrow,” he added. “These children, who should be filled with dreams and aspirations, are instead experiencing the horrors of violence, dis- placement, and loss.

We cannot turn a blind eye to their suffering, nor should we accept that this is the world we want to inherit. “We stand united in our commitment to speak out against the killing of children and innocent lives in the ongoing war in the occupied territories of Palestine. Today, we raise our voices in solidarity with the Palestinian children, women, and aged who are enduring unimaginable hardships.” Mr. Adelopo noted that the images they see and stories they hear of the Palestinian people are heart-wrenching.

According to him, “Innocent lives are being shattered, families torn apart, and dreams of a peaceful future crushed under the weight of this relentless war. It is our moral obligation to stand up against this injustice. “We recognize that every life lost in this war is a tragedy. Every child, woman, and elderly person who loses their life leaves behind a void that can never be filled. We cannot ignore the pain and suffering that this war inflicts on the people of Palestine.”