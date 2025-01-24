Nigerian Youths Epitomise Resilience, Innovation – Remi Tinubu

Share

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has described Nigerian youths as an epitome of resilience, innovation and indomitable spirit the world admires.

This is because the President’s wife has commissioned the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Digital Museum of Dynamic History and Television Studio.

Speaking while inaugurating the facilities which are within the NYSC directorate headquarters, Mrs Tinubu said it was a visionary step towards preserving the extraordinary legacy of the NYSC scheme in its over 50 years of existence and the significant roles it has played in the history of the nation.

The First Lady in a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, was quoted as saying:

“This event highlights the significant contributions of the NYSC since its establishment in 1973, particularly its pivotal role in fostering patriotism, promoting national unity and service among Nigerian youth.

“The NYSC scheme, in its over 50 years of existence has played significant roles in the history of our beloved nation, serving as a platform for national development, integration and bridging gaps between youth potentials and community needs.”

Tinubu commended the Nigerian youths, who she said are admired the world over.

