Nigerian Youths Critical To Achieving Agenda 2026 – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu on Friday said Nigerian youths have the capacity to champion the attainment of Agenda 2063.

The Agenda 2063, an ambitious plan, is the African Union’s blueprint for transforming Africa into a global powerhouse, grounded in inclusive development, peace, and prosperity.

Kalu disclosed this when he virtually delivered a keynote address at the Arise Nigeria Youth Summit 2024, which was held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

He said the development of the African continent lies in the youths as he encouraged them to be bold, visionary and continue to work together for the good of the society.

The Summit was to celebrate the African Youth Day with the theme: “The Future of Nigeria: Youth, Leadership and National Development.”

The topic of the keynote address was “Harnessing the Power of Africa’s Youth: Driving Innovation, Leadership and Sustainable Development in Nigeria.”

He described the youths as the heartbeat of Africa’s future, the innovators, leaders, and change-makers who will lead the drive toward the vision of Agenda 2063-a peaceful, prosperous, and integrated Africa.

He said, “Despite the challenges of unemployment, insecurity, and inequality, you continue to inspire hope with your entrepreneurial spirit, digital innovation, and passion for social justice.

“As we stand at the crossroads of Africa’s future, the successful implementation of Agenda 2063 will depend on how well we invest in our youth.

“African countries, including Nigeria, must prioritize education, entrepreneurship, and good governance to empower their young populations.

“The road to 2063 is long and fraught with challenges, but with determination, innovation, and collaboration, Africa’s youth will be the driving force that shapes a brighter, more prosperous continent. The future is yours to build,” Kalu said.

The Chairman of the occasion, who is the member representing Oron/Mho/Okoji/Udung Uko/Urueoffong Oruko Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, Hon Martins Esin, said there is need to amplify the voices of African young people.

He urged that the energy of the youths be channelled towards shaping a brighter future for the continent.

Represented by the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, Jeremiah Umaru, he said youths were the driving force, capable of leading Africa to new heights.

He urged the youths to come together and work towards building a community that would uplift each other.

He urged young people to use technology to connect, share ideas and grow.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the government was committed to empowering the youths.

The Minister was represented by the Regional Coordinator, West Africa, Afri-Arab Youth Council (AAYC), Ambassador Akoshile Muktar.

He said the administration of President Bola Tinubu was dedicated to creating pathways for youths not just to participate but also to lead.

The Special Assistant to the Deputy Speaker on Youth and Women Affairs, Joy Akut, said the event was more than a celebration, but a rallying call recognize the incredible energy, creativity, and determination that young Africans, especially Nigerian youth, bring to the table.

She said the Nigerian youth represents a gold mine of untapped potential, brimming with talent, intelligence, and ambition.

The event also featured a unveiling of a book titled, “Listening to Your Inner Mentor”, written by Hon Karu Simon.

