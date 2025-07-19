Nigerian Youths Bring Solution Not Problem – Arogundade

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education (SSAP-TVEE), Dr. Abiola Arogundade, has described Nigerian youths as “a solution, not the problem” to the country’s challenges.

Arogundade made the statement during the Abuja phase of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) training programme.

Highlighting the achievements of participants over the ten-day period especially in areas like cybersecurity and web development she said the results demonstrated that, with the right support and incentives, young Nigerians can excel and become productive forces in the economy.

“From the basic elements of cybersecurity and web development to their first websites, the participants have proven that, given the right incentives, Nigerian youths can reach the highest levels of productivity,” she said.

Arogundade noted that many participants had arrived with skepticism, unsure whether the training would make any real difference. But, she added, “As I stand before you, I see those questions replaced by confidence, clarity, and purpose.”

“I see young Nigerians who now carry renewed hope. From lines of code to your first websites, from data firewalls to collaboration, you have proven that with access and the right kind of investment, Nigerian youths are not the problem but the solution.”

She emphasized that the initiative, conceived under the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was about more than training. “It is about unlocking dignity. It is about reimagining Nigeria. It is about building a country where no one is left behind.”

Congratulating the participants, the SSAP-TVEE said they had proven that the methodology adopted by her office was working. “Abuja, you have set the tone. You have shown us that when we invest in practical, high-impact training, transformation happens.”

She also commended the facilitators for going beyond their duties: “You gave mentorship, patience, and belief.” Arogundade further appreciated the partners and collaborators for their continued support.

Addressing the participants, she reminded them that as the first cohort of the programme, they are more than just beneficiaries. “You are pioneers. Let what you have accomplished illuminate a path for others.”

She concluded by stating that the journey does not end in Abuja. “Our job is not finished. From here, we move on to other states, taking with us the lessons, the energy, and the spirit you have ignited here in Abuja.”