Nigerian Young Academy Names 10 Versity Lecturers As New Fellows

The Nigerian Young Academy (NYA) has announced the elevation of 10 university lecturers and researchers from various institutions across the country to the prestigious rank of Fellows.

The new Fellows include Dr. Ismail Odetokun (University of Ilorin), Dr. Chinwe Chukwudi (University of Lagos), Prof. Idika Idika (University of Nigeria, Nsukka), Dr. Kaisan Usman (Ahmadu Bello University), Dr. Abubakar Khaleed (Ahmadu Bello University), and Dr. Saheed Adio (Obafemi Awolowo University).

Others are Dr. Temitope Sogbanmu (University of Lagos), Dr. Akeem Dauda (Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina), Prof. Cosmas Ogbuka (University of Nigeria, Nsukka), and Dr. Peter Okoli (Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi State).

In a statement, the NYA said:

“We proudly announce 10 members of the Nigerian Young Academy (NYA) who have recently transitioned to the prestigious status of Fellow of the NYA. Their dedication and contributions to their fields of research reflect the vibrant spirit of our academy.”

The Academy noted that the commitment and achievements of the new Fellows would remain indelible in its history and in the advancement of research and innovation in Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, Dr. Ismail Odetokun, an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Ilorin, described the recognition as a reward for their modest contributions to the academy.

He added that the new fellowship status would further inspire him and his colleagues to make greater impact in their respective disciplines and in the academic community at large.

The Nigerian Young Academy serves as a unified platform for interaction among outstanding young researchers in Nigeria, aged 40 and below drawn from diverse academic disciplines and regions across the country.