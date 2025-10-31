Nigerian Young Academy Names 10 Varsity Lecturers As New Fellows

The Nigerian Young Academy has announced 10 University Lecturers and Researchers from different Universities across the country as new Fellows of the respected body.

The new Fellows include Dr Ismail Odetokun (University of Ilorin), Dr Chinwe Chukwudi (University of Lagos), Prof Idika Idika (University of Nigeria Nsuka), Dr Kaisan Usman (Ahmadu Bello University), Dr Abubakar Khaleed (Ahmadu Bello University) and Dr Saheed Adio (Obafemi Awolowo University).

Others are Dr Temitope Sogbanmu (University of Lagos), Dr Akeem Dauda (Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina), Prof Cosmas Ogbuka (University of Nigeria, Nsuka) and Dr Peter Okoli (Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi State).

“We proudly announce 10 members of the Nigerian Young Academy (NYA) who have recently transitioned to the prestigious status of Fellow of the NYA.