Nigerian Wrestlers Shine at African Championships In Egypt

As the African Championships kick off in Alexandria, Egypt, Nigerian wrestlers are making their mark by securing multiple spots in the finals. Blessing Oborududu, the African Games gold medalist in the 68 kg category, has advanced to the final, along with her teammate Odunayo Adekuoroye, who also clinched gold at the African Games. Additionally, Hannah Reuben, a gold medalist at the Military World Championships in the 76 kg category, and Kolawale Esther in the 62 kg category have secured spots in their respective finals. Christianah Ogunsanya has also shown her prowess by booking her place in the 53kg final. The finals are scheduled to take place today at 5pm.

