Nigerian Workers and Endless Crave for Chaff

Recently, Vice President Kashim Shettima inaugurated a 37-member tripartite committee on national minimum wage. The committee, which comprises representatives of the federal and state governments, private sector and the organised labour, has Bukar Goni Aji as its Chairman. Aji is a former Head of Service of the Federation. The committee was charged to hold consultations, negotiate with all the critical stakeholders in the labour sector, especially the leadership of the organised labour as well as state governors; and recommend a suitable new national minimum wage to the federal and state governments. Since the inauguration of the Jerome Udoji panel, which report in 1974 revolutionised the remuneration, general conditions of service and rules of the Nigerian labour force, there have been several other negotiations for increment of the national minimum wage in Nigeria.

These negotiations often arose from the agitations of organised labour which often came in the form of trade disputes in Nigeria. Over the years, the Nigerian labour force represented by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), have demonstrated a strong obsession for pay rise or ‘paper money’ even at the expense of other vital economic factors. These vital economic factors are more important than mere wage increment because they determine the actual worth or purchasing power of the pay packet. The neglect or absence of these economic factors have continued to render the many wage increments recorded in the history of Nigeria labour force nugatory such that the increments in the income of Nigerian workers lacked corresponding purchasing power which is the purpose of earning the income.

It is on record that 26 years ago, that is in 1998, when the Nigerian workers earned N5, 500 as national minimum wage, its American dollar equivalent at the prevalent exchange rate by then was $225. However, it is heart-breaking that after many years of salaries or wage negotiations and accompanying wage increments bringing the national minimum wage to N30,000, its dollar equivalent at the exchange rate of N1, 400 to the US dollar has dropped to $21! This factual analysis has summarily exposed the foolhardiness of arbitrary pay rise negotiations. In fact, when I was a teacher and member of the labour union, I refused to join agitations for arbitrary pay rise. Rather, I advocated that the Nigerian labour force should agitate for the strengthening of the factors of production and other things that would make the local currency strong and thereby give the workers more purchasing power.

The inability of wage increments to confer corresponding purchasing powers on Nigerian workers has proved me right and made me stick to my earlier position on this. For instance, availability of power or energy, a functional system of education, security of lives and property, good road and rail networks and probity in the management of public affairs etcetera will boost local industries, attract foreign direct investments and ultimately increase the purchasing power of the naira. This is why I had expected Nigerian workers to protest the collapse of the energy, education and road/rail sectors; and negotiate the revival of these vital sectors. Even the withdrawal of the subsidy on petroleum products was a fundamental blunder which a normal workforce should not have tolerated. Yes because it amounted to executive cowardice for the government of a country to admit inability to dismantle a cabal of known economic saboteurs.

I suspect that officials of the Federal Government who approved fuel subsidy withdrawal are either part of the oil sector saboteurs or that those Federal Government officials, like Nigerian workers, have obsession for the raw cash or paper money which the subsidy withdrawal will make available. The truth is that the panacea to the crisis in the oil sector and, indeed, the Nigerian economy is fiscal discipline or accountability. With- out accountability or fiscal discipline, nothing will work in Nigeria and for Nigeria. It is a fact that in Nigeria, an unbreakable bond of corruption exists between the political elite and the workforce or bureaucracy. Is there any corrupt approval that did not pass through the tables of Nigerian civil servants and the political leadership of the respective ministries, departments and agencies?

Assuming without conceding that the civil servants are afraid of witch hunt or harassment from their superiors who are often political leaders, what happened to whistle blowing? Few things are very clear and should be accepted as given if the bid to revive and reclaim Nigeria must succeed: Nothing other than discipline and accountability can heal Nigeria. The salvation of Nigeria cannot come from outside the Nigerian civil servants or bureaucracy. The highest pay rise will merely spike inflation if the local economy symbolised by the local currency is not strong. So, this piece hereby charges Nigerian workers to shelve the futile agitations or negotiations for wage increment and begin negotiations for a functional or viable economy. It is only in a functional economy that salary increment can become meaningful.