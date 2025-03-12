Nigerian Women Urged To Work Toward Financial Independence

Share

Women in Nigeria have been encouraged to recognise their significance in societal development and work towards financial independence as a means of self-empowerment.

Oluwatoyin Aralepo, member of the Forbes Finance Council, gave this admonition at the Empower Her Women Conference 2025 with the theme “Women Accelerate Action Through Personal Development And Empowerment” held at Ikeja, Lagos.

Aralepo, who said financial difficulty is one of the issues causing domestic violence among married couples, emphasised that women do not need huge capital before they establish a business, saying they can start small and be consistent.

The convener of the conference and founder of Martha Tabitha Care Foundation (MTCF), Martha Ugbede-Adejoh, who emphasised that women are not God’s second thought, appealed to female gender to see themselves as handiwork of God, build their self confidence and speak out when need arises.

She warned those who shared people’s stories without their knowledge to desist as this will not make people speak out no matter the difficulty.

Speaking on the importance of God in the life of an individuals, the wife of chaplain, Nigeria Protestant Church, Ikeja, Temitope Agboluaje, said God is closer to human than the vein on their necks and also encouraged the participants to settle all their challenges first in place of prayers before speaking to people about them.

She said the era of running from pillar to pole has passed in finding what is not lost, thus, enjoined the participants to be steadfast in God.

The conference had in attendance different women from all walks of life, with a mini trade fair exhibition of their self-produced products as Hajia Chief Salamatu Baiwa Umar-Eluma, FNIM bagged International Women of the Year Award.

Meanwhile, the participants at the conference made a resolution to support their husbands, be submissive, and be more self-reliant, among others.

