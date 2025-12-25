Nigerian Women Town Planners Celebrate Success, Welcome New Leadership

Background

The Association of Women Town Planners of Nigeria (AWTPN) recently held an investiture ceremony for its third National Chairman, TPL Dr Veronica Ugonma Okoye. It was a celebratory occasion as well as the women professionals used the platform to roll out the successes recorded in the course of the year by its organisation.

The ceremony, which attracted the presence of the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti; his wife, Miss Priscilla Otti; top government functionaries; traditional rulers; top clergy leaders; and important dignitaries in the area of urban and regional planning, was held in Umuahia. The occasion also saw the handing over of the mantle of leadership of AWTPN by the immediate past National Chairman, TPL Rekiyat Ahuoiza Fache, to the new Chair- man, TPL Dr Veronica Ugonma Okoye.

Otti: Uphold value of transparency

Speaking at the occasion, Otti appreciated the services of the TPL Fache and urged the TPL Okoye-led new leadership to remain focused, as a greater call awaits them.

The Governor advised the Okoyeled AWTPN that they are expected to champion the values of transparency, as they must ensure that cities and urban centres are safe, accessible and well-structured and supportive of economic growth. “Your priorities must be collaborative and working hand in hand with government and communities to deliver well-planned urban centres that our people deserve,” Otti said.

Otti, who was represented by Chief Kingsley Agomuo, General Manager of the Umuahia Capital Development Authority, said that the occasion was more than recognition of a title and position. According to him, “Rather, it’s a call to renew purpose. A reminder that the work of town planners, environmental designers, and development practitioners saves quality of life for a generation.

“Every street we design, every community layout we envision, every zonal pattern we recommend becomes part of the lives of our people. I hold a strong belief that sustainable development begins with sound planning. “As our cities grow, and new communities emerge, the decisions town planners make about design determine the quality of the life of our people. Our development must be strategic, inclusive, environmentally responsible and driven by the highest level of professionalism.”

… transformation of Abia

The Governor further said that the whole of Abia is experiencing transformation as a result of grow- ing urban cities, increasing economic activities and a promise of new industrial corridors. He said, “The time has come for us to reimagine our cities and com- munities with confidence, creativity and courage.

As professional town planners, you are saddled with these responsibilities, and you must pursue planning that is peopleorientated, people-centred and resilient, inclusive and forward-looking. Our town planning focus must be the one that brings convenience to he people and not discomfort and chaos.

“Our priorities should focus on building cities that work for all, where mobility is safe and efficient, where housing is affordable and dignified, markets thrive and green spaces flourish, and young people can imagine a future of opportunities.” He, however, called for digitisation of all town planning activities, stressing, “We must not be left behind in involving digital technology in the field of artificial intelligence.

“Instead, we should integrate technology into planning and champion transparency in land use and development for the good of the state and country of Nigeria.” Otti further advised the new leadership of AWTPN that beyond their technical skills, what will truly define them as town planners is their character, integrity and professionalism, and readiness to stand for what is right.

“Even when compromise stares us in the face, urban development succeeds only when town plan- ners are bold enough to take tough decisions and committed enough to resist compromise and inspired enough to lead change. “As women town planners, you’ve become beacons of hope and inspiration to millions of young girls and women in Abia State. You’ve defied the odds by blazing the trail in a profession that was once maledominated.

“Your achievements have become a template for those behind. It’s a clear signal for exceeding expectations, breaking barriers and raising higher banners among women. “You must therefore hold strong the values that you’re known for in this noble profession. From one era of leadership to the other, as women town planners let virtue, integrity and professionalism be the bench- mark.”

Ogbazi: Tasks on planned cities

The guest speaker, Professor Joy Ogbazi, in her paper presentation, titled; Building A Future Where Women Shape Cities, said that elevating women’s leadership in plan- ning creates a broad pathway to shaping sustainable and equitable future cities. She said that regrettably, many parts of urban areas in Africa are largely unplanned and informal, with about 61.7% of the urban population living in slums, creating serious challenges.

Ogbazi said that as one of the fastest urbanising countries in Africa, urban areas account for the majority of the gap between urban elites and slum dwellers. This future widens access to basic services and infrastructure, affordable housing, transportation, health, and educa- tion, among others.

According to her, women are disproportionately affected by these challenges due to gender inequalities in land rights, mobility, housing, safety and representation. She said, “They not only create double vulnerability but also present unique opportunities in building liveable cities if planning works towards becoming gender responsive. “UN-Habitat 2009 noted the in- creasing evidence that women and men experience the city differently, ranging from barriers in accessing urban public space and housing to institutional barriers that largely prevent women from decisionmaking in government and planning institutions.

“These barriers have been shown as the reason policymakers and planners have failed in gendersensitive decisions, resulting in poor access to basic services, segre- gated public space and places that hinder women’s safety or make it difficult for them to carry out their multiple roles as homemakers/ carers, workers, home-based entrepreneurs, providers of basic service and community leaders.” \She further said that gender issues need to be understood and utilised in enhancing planning outcomes. According to her, “Urban areas are places of diversity that facilitate economic growth and development of society.

However, they also create deep-seated inequalities and divide populations. “For instance, segregation based on social strata and gender presents a challenge to development and good governance. Ineffective urban planning can worsen inequalities and promote exclusion in cities. Such an approach asserts the power of the top-down position and the priorities of government over the everyday life of the people. Cities have the ability of providing a good quality of life for everybody, only when and if they are planned and managed for the benefit of everybody in a sustainable manner.

“But one would ask, do we really plan the growth of our cities and regions in Nigeria? How many urban and urbanising areas have functional plans guiding their development in the real professional sense? “This incoming administration and researchers in our profession should look into these simple and other related questions. “The answer should direct them to priorities and key focal points, considering that AWTPN envisions supporting women town planners for inclusiveness and sustainable human capacity development that will positively influence Nigerian society.”

Okoye: focus on C.R.E.A.T.I.V.E.S Visionary Goals (CVG)

The third National President of AWTPN, TPL Veronica Ugonma Okoye, in her inaugural speech called for collaboration, stressing that she is not an island of authority but a representative of an association whose collective wisdom and mission she is privileged to steward alongside the new executive committee and colleagues. According to her, the new administration will be guided by a clear and actionable framework of nine pillars termed the C.R.E.A.T.I.V.E.S Visionary Goals (CVG).

She said they will serve as the strategic pillars and firm commitment that will shape AWTPN’s programmes, strengthen partnerships, and deliver measurable outcomes for AWTPN and the communities it serves. Breaking down the real meanings of C.R.E.A.T.I.V.E.S Visionary Goals (CVG), Okoye said that ‘C’ stands for Collaboration, ‘R’ stands for Roll Out, ‘E’ stands for Empowerment, ‘A’ stands for Advocacy, ‘T’ stands for Training, ‘I’ stands for Inspiration, ‘V’ stands for Visionary, ‘E’ again stands for Enlightenment, while the final ‘S’ stands for Sustainable Mentorship. According to her, these pillars are not isolated priorities but a unified strategy connecting reform to service, professionalism to public trust, and gender equity to national progress.

Okoye said that she and her new executive members will do their best to collaborate with the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) and stakeholders to ensure the full implementation and domestication of the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Law of 1992 across all states of the federation and Abuja.