Women Hail Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

In celebrating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2nd year landmark anniversary in Abuja, Nigerian women passed a vote of confidence on the President and the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, for their impactful services to the nation, especially for women, children, families, and the vulnerable.

This is also as the minister charged them to seize the numerous opportunities provided by the President’s renewed hope agenda in making a difference for themselves and their families.

This was disclosed at the Town Hall Meeting held at the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development in Abuja, where the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to accelerating women’s voices in national development.

The Town Hall Meeting, created space for open dialogue and strategic co-creation, where women’s real-life experiences and perspectives which will inform policies and drive future action.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who electrified the huge assembly of women, described the event as more than just a gathering—but as a defining moment in Nigeria’s journey toward inclusive governance and gender equity.

“We are truly at a turning point in our national consciousness—one where inclusive development is no longer aspirational, but actionable,” she stated. “In this era of the Renewed Hope Agenda, no woman or girl will be left behind.”

With stakeholders from across the federation in attendance—including civil society, grassroots leaders, development partners, and political actors—the Minister used the platform to spotlight transformative initiatives executed within the past year. They include: “Empowerment of over 15,000 women and vulnerable families through the Renewed Hope Women Empowerment Scheme.

“Expansion of the Nigeria for Women Project, supporting over 4.5 million women with grants and capacity building in agro-value chains.

“innovative platforms such as the Happy Woman App, WAVE (Women in Agro-Value Expansion), and the Nigeria Women Trade Village.

“Progress on the Universal Child Grant framework and review of the National Child Policy and Child Rights Act.

“Nigeria’s emergence as the regional focal point on Ending Violence Against Children in Africa, following a landmark regional meeting.”

A key highlight of the Minister’s remarks was a strong call for the women to be economically emoowered, which will in turn, increase their spending powers, and a Clarion call for the support of the Special Bill for Women’s Inclusion, which proposes the creation of 182 legislative seats exclusively for women—a constitutional amendment aimed at institutionalizing affirmative action and guaranteeing women’s representation in national and state legislatures.

The minister added that “Our national development cannot be complete without dismantling the barriers that silence, marginalize, or endanger women,” the Minister emphasized. “This is why today matters. From your voices, we will build a more grounded, responsive, and faster approach to achieving our ambition.”

She expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for prioritizing women and children under the Renewed Hope Agenda; to First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her consistent support; to the National Assembly and State Assemblies for legislative collaboration; and to Nigeria’s development partners and civil society for their continued partnership.

The town hall meeting put together by the Special Assistant, Technical to the Minister, Princess Jummai Idonije, and her team ensured that the women from different parts of the FCT shared their experiences and passed a vote of confidence on President Tinubu and the hardworking minister of Women Affairs who has been championing causes for women, children, families and vulnerable groups.

As she concluded her remarks, the Minister issued a powerful message to Nigerian women:

“Your voice is your power. Speak. Be heard. Be counted. Our country needs your leadership, your ideas, and your strength more than ever.”

