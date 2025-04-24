Nigerian Women Date For Survival, Not Romance – Erigga

Share

Popular Nigerian rapper, Erigga, has stirred social media controversy after sharing his opinion on why Nigerian women go into romantic relationships.

According to him, Nigerian women date for financial benefits and not intimate relationship or romance.

He claimed that romance to Nigerian women means a monetary gesture, while love to them is footing their bills.

READ ALSO:

The rapper wrote, “Nigerian women are not deep. They date for survival, not romance. Thus, an intentional man means rich. Romance means a monetary gesture.

“Love means footing their bills. What you people are doing in Nigeria is not a relationship.”

Share