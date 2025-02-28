…Nigerian Women Breaking Barriers, Making Impacts –First Lady

Share

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in her remarks at the conference, said Nigerian women are breaking barriers and making impacts in various sectors of the society.

The First Lady who was represented by wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajiya Fatima Abbas, however, emphasised the need for women inclusion and empowerment, adding that there was a need to address structural challenges that keep women in poverty.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Kafilat Ogbara, described the Nigerian Women Leadership and Empowerment Conference 2025 as more than just an event, calling it a movement aimed at breaking barriers and creating opportunities for future generations of women.

She said the event serves as a platform to celebrate the strength, resilience and potential of Nigerian women while fostering an environment where they can thrive, lead, and inspire.

