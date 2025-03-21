Nigerian Women, Arise!

Share

Liberation must not be centred around sharing chores with men at home or asking for 35 per cent accommodation in major political appointments.

Nigerian women are good enough to become governors, Senate President, Vice President or even President, in the next dispensation. Men, generally, have polluted the polity with judicial manipulation, legislative inconsistency and executive recklessness.

There is a need for a departure from the present accountancy that seems to favour only the men and keeps the women even farther away from political leadership. The truth is that the most visible compatriots globally are women. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala leads the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as Director-General. Mrs Amina Mohammed is Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN).

These women, having worked at home as ministers, are well equipped to provide the needed leadership that will bring back the lost glory of our dear country. We encourage them to begin to think about home more than ever before. The best hands are needed to save the nation. It does not have to be a man’s world.

The women must arise now and begin to organise themselves as a potent force. As the 2027 elections approach, the men, as usual, are gathering in secret places and doing political engineering aimed at having a bite of the national cake. In all the meetings, not much has been heard from the women. Some of these meetings are held at odd times, enough reason to give the men advantage.

It is strange that some of those who offer themselves for leadership positions do so much in the dark. Women should not continue to be used by men. They can also bend the men. What is needed is for them to come together and make a bold move. Their superior voting population cannot be dismissed with a simple wave of the hand. We have had enough of masculine domination.

No woman has ever risen to the position of Service Chief in Nigeria. Ivy Okoronkwo was on her way to the top as Inspector General of Police (IGP). Dr. Goodluck Jonathan overlooked her and went for Hafiz Ringim, who at the time was junior to the woman.

The women should wake up and face the men head long. Given a level playing field, chances are that the needed change will come

The Nigerian woman is created to reach the top. The system at home is limiting her. Kemi Badenoch is well known globally as a super politician.

She attained that height away from the shores of our country in the United Kingdom. If she had remained in Nigeria that powerful voice would have been drowned by crooked power brokers. Amanda Azubuike is a United States Brigadier General.

She is educated and also trained as a fighter, moving from South Korea to Kuwait, without asking for undue favour. It is not tenable in Nigeria where the most of those who get to that rank come from irregular courses. It is safe to say that the men are worse politicians.

The women should wake up and face the men head long. Given a level playing field, chances are that the needed change will come. There is nothing so special about Nigerian men anymore. Nigeria’s first Olympic gold medal was won by a woman, Chioma Ajunwa.

No Nigerian man has been able to achieve that feat, as an individual. It took 22 male footballers to win one gold medal at Atlanta’96 – 24 hours after the ‘Flying Police’ woman had broken the jinx. Tobi Amusan is the first Nigerian to win an IAAF gold medal. She did at the World Championships, Eugene, Oregon, USA in 2022.

The men are unable to do better than Innocent Egbunike’s silver medal, which came in 1987, nearly 40 years ago. No Nigerian woman has ever been Vice President.

In Tanzania, Samia Hassan became president following the death of incumbent, John Magufuli in 2019. Francine Rogombe was elevated to Acting President of Gabon in 2009 after the death of Omar Bongo. As Senate President, it was constitutional for her to be sworn in.

In the Nigerian Senate, the men have completely taken over. The principal offices are filled with Adams. All eves are voiceless because the men have an upper hand. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is only trending because of the allegations she made against the Senate President.

It will sound sweet to see an Okonjo-Iweala or Amina vying for the presidency. They have international experience. Sahle-Work Zewde used that to become President of Ethiopia. Ellen Sirleaf-Johnson, also in Liberia. There were Joyce Banda in Malawi and Ameenah Gurily-Fakim in Mauritius.

There is Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in Namibia. Nigerian women must stand firm against male hegemony. The men have not shown enough capacity to bring the much desired change. Our women are world class; the men are local politicians and will do better as local government chairmen. Let Aso Villa and the hallowed chambers welcome a different gender as leader.

