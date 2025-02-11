Nigerian Women Are Making Significant Strides In STEM Fields – FG

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has praised the resilience of women and girls doing exploits in science and technology, assuring that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will continue to promote and provide mentorship and support, for Nigerian women.

This was contained in a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze, on Tuesday in Abuja, as the world marks the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

The minister emphasised the critical role women and girls play in driving innovation and progress in science and technology, adding that despite facing numerous barriers, women and girls in Nigeria are making significant strides in STEM fields, noting that it is a collective responsibility to support and encourage them.

The statement reads in part: “This year’s theme, ‘Inclusive Green Growth for Gender Equality,’ resonates deeply with our Ministry’s commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls in Nigeria

“As we commemorate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, I, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, join the global community in celebrating the achievements of women and girls in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

“As a Ministry, we are committed to creating an enabling environment that fosters the participation of women and girls in science and technology. We are working tirelessly to promote STEM education, provide mentorship opportunities, and support research and innovation initiatives that benefit women and girls.

“I call on all stakeholders, including governments, private sector organizations, civil society groups, and individuals, to join us in promoting the participation of women and girls in science and technology.

“Together, we can create a more inclusive and equitable society where women and girls have equal opportunities to pursue their dreams and make meaningful contributions to the scientific community.”

