Nigerian Women Are Determined To Secure Their Rightful Place In Governance –Ifendu

Hundreds of women protested in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, on Monday to push for a bill that would add womenonly seats in the Senate and House of Representatives. Over 750 women, representing all 36 states and the FCT, converged on the nation’s capital, to submit a memorandum in support of the passage of the Special Seats Reserved for Women Bill.

Examples

Several African countries, from Senegal to Rwanda, have increased the number of women legislators by using quota systems. Nigeria, which has no such system, only counts four women senators out of 109 and 16 women in the 360-member House of Representatives, according to the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre, a local Non-governmental Organisation (NGO).

The “Special Seats Bill”, the legislation would add one woman-only seat for both the House and the Senate in each of Nigeria’s 36 states plus the Federal Capital Territory FCT), though implementing the changes would require a constitutional amendment.

WPP–TWG chair

Ebere Ifendu, Chair of the Women’s Political Participation–Technical Working Group (WPP–TWG), explained that although the National Assembly is currently in recess, Nigerian women remain resolute in presenting their memorandum to the leadership. She emphasised that the peaceful walk represents a unified national action by women determined to secure their rightful place in governance.

“The Reserved Seats Bill is not just about numbers, it is about securing women’s rightful place in governance and ensuring that the voices of Nigerian women are heard where decisions that affect their lives are made,” Ifendu stated. She further urged the media to sustain their support.

“An ally we’ve had so far in this journey in getting the Special Seats Reserved for Women Bill is the media. Now at this critical moment, we need the media to forge ahead as a true ally to raise critical awareness on the bill for the legislators to pass it.”

The bill

The Bill seeks an amendment to the 1999 Constitution to provide reserved seats for women in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly. This reform is designed to strengthen inclusive governance and guarantee greater representation of women in decision-making processes.

“What people don’t understand is that, without women being part of the governance process, we cannot have a sustained democracy, democracy that everyone will be proud of, what is democracy without inclusion? It is a huge concern for us, the last 9th Assembly, women made an effort to present five gender bills to the National Assembly.

Unfortunately, the bills were not passed. “We went to court to talk about national gender policy because we have the gender policy that the government reviewed and assented to without implementation so we needed to find out if the document is just a piece of paper to be thrown away or a document that is supposed to direct the course of governance and we got judgement against the government and it was clearly stated that affirmative action process must be fulfilled in appointive positions.

“Sadly, enforcement was also a problem because as we speak, there is no superior judgement against that decision and that makes it a law.” She particularly lamented about poor women’s political representation in Abia State.

Abia State

“The question now is why is gender policy not enforced? For instance, in Abia State, we don’t have a single woman in the state assembly, we have made a series of efforts to reach out to the governor to fulfill his campaign promises because he gave the assurance that he will work with women by making them part of governance.

“This is a governor I have so much love and respect for. I know that he is liberal person with the mission and vision to develop Abia State but this cannot be achieved without involving the women, they just released lists of commissioners, 22 members of executive with only three women, what does that mean? “Is it that we don’t have qualified women in Abia State? Is it that women cannot be part of governance? So, we need to get them to understand that we are not going to accept this situation and a letter is written to him in this regard.”

Enforcing judgment

She threatened to sue political office holders who do not keep to the affirmative action judgement. “It is important for us to say this because we are going to list out all those governors that have failed to honour the affirmative action judgement and we will sue them because we need to get the enforcement of that judgement. It is not an ordinary judgement, but a judgement of the federal high court.

“The 10th Assembly is again in the process of reviewing the constitution and different women groups have sent in their memorandum, we are following up because some of us are part of the consultant to the Senate and House of Representatives and we are using every opportunity to ensure that these bills are returned.

“The importance of having legislation is because you can achieve affirmative Action, increase women’s political participation without legislation. “When people talk about culture and religion, I tell them, culture will be the key behind legislation. Legislation is a key thing to us. Nigeria is the giant of Africa, why are we lagging behind because other African countries are making it happen. Women are asking for extra seats to increase women’s political participation.”

Hunger

Ifendu noted there is so much hunger in the country today and this is because women are not participating. “If women are participating, we will bring in our motherly instinct, we know the areas and we would ensure every budget is gender responsive. “At times I look at men objecting to some of these things and I’m worried. We had a conversation somewhere and somebody said: ‘I spent so much on my girl child and she is working on America’.

“I told him that America is a place where there is no discrimination, you would have allowed her to come here and then, you will understand the importance of what we are saying!” She called for the support of everyone to keep the country running.

“We need the support of everyone, we need to support our president, we need to help him to get the economy running, we need to support him to end hunger and bad governance but how can we do it when we are not in governance? It is important for Mr. President to look back because he made a promise to Nigerian women. “What is it about making promises politicians don’t fulfill? They don’t even know that it dents their image and character.

What does that mean? “Political parties are not giving women tickets to run, talking about local government elections that are coming up, they are not allowing women to buy forms, they are giving it to those they want to contest. “I always say this, it’s a new thing, many countries are out of ECOWAS because of bad governance, and that is why we have military intervention.

“Look at the end of the bad governance protest, some people are already calling for the military to come in without knowing that a bad democracy is better than the best military rule. It will be chaos for Nigeria if the military takes over.

“I want the best for my children, I’m looking forward to having grandchildren and wouldn’t want then to grow in this kind of country because they have taken away my time, they have taken away all the benefit I should enjoy as a citizen and they are now eaten into my children’s benefit and I won’t watch them eat my grandchildren’s benefit. “We would fight for it. It is either the government is ready to call us for a conversation or we would take our position of saying enough is enough.”