Nigerian Vessel Owners Snub Local Registry For Foreign Flags

Some Nigerian ship owners are going to foreign countries to register their ships under flags of convenience to avoid the hurdles of the Nigerian registry.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA), Chief Isaac Jolapamo, who disclosed this in Lagos decried that lack of incentives for Nigerians to fly the national flag, saying that registering a Nigerian flag was not attractive for international trade.

According to him, so many Nigerians that own vessels were not willing to register them in Nigeria because of the challenges associated with the country’s registry. Jolapamo advised that Nigeria must consider running both open and closed registries to attract indigenous tonnages back home.

Also, Jolapamo noted that the nation’s shipping industry performance in 2025 was below expectation, stating that the sector was merely going in circles.

He explained that despite Nigeria’s return to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy only prioritised port infrastructure and administrative milestones, while the real job of developing indigenous shipping capacity was completely neglected.

The chairman stressed that since the days of National Maritime Authority (NMA), Nigeria has been performing below expectation. He explained: “There has not been anything for last year that we can say outside the IMO category C election and to me IMO just gave them the seat so that we can let them rest.

“The work is not about port development; it is about shipping developmentthat is the heart of the industry but unfortunately we are still going in circles. There must be something to show.

Take, for instance, during Buhari’s time, we talked of having a national shipping carrier but since Ameachi didn’t get what he wanted to do, they just jettisoned it.

“We have spent two years with this government and I thought by now they could have picked such a thing up immediately and make it work by bringing in the professionals who can midwife it. Not that you want a national carrier and you are tending towards a foreign company. It’s not done.

“So, to me, if they have achieved that in two years or done something along that line and returned to IMO like they did last year, that would have been good. I commend the government but the reality is what I’m saying. More work still needs to be done.”

Also, Jolapamo lamented the current state of the Cabotage Act, which was designed to protect local shipowners but has instead become a source of frustration. The chairman blamed bureaucracy for stripping the law of its effectiveness through a lack of understanding.

He added: “We fought for the Cabotage law to start small and grow big, but too many cooks have spoiled the soup. We have lost all the tonnages we once had. “It is not even attractive to go and take the CVFF money anymore because there is no job to do. You cannot take money when you don’t have a steady job to do with the ship.

“Some of us that started shipping some 50 years ago borrowed money from foreign bank on the basis of the job that we have to do with the ship. You cannot go and take money when you don’t have a steady job to do with it. If you have experience, the bank can give you loan when they know there is job to do but not on contract basis.”

On his expectations for 2026, Jolapamo urged the government to exercise stronger political will by mandating that major cargo interests, such as the Dangote Group and the NNPC to cede a portion of their shipping services to indigenous operators.

He dismissed claims that Nigerians lack the capacity to lift crude oil just as he advocated for training contracts to phase out foreign crews in favour of local officers.

Jolapamo said: “If we don’t have the officers that can run the vessels, of course, those ships can be run by foreigners with training contract, say after six months, a Nigerian will become a third officer and after nine months, a Nigerian will be able to captain the vessel.

That is how it is done in other climes. “I think there is going to be stability this year. Now that they are at IMO they should buckle up to do the work. The work is not about port development; it is about shipping development.