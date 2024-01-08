Nigerian Varsity Appoints American Professor As Pioneer VC

Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State, has appointed Professor Miles Davis from the United States (US) as its first Vice-Chancellor.

The university announced the appointment in a statement on Sunday.

The statement noted Professor Davis’s significant experience in academic leadership and his track record in fostering entrepreneurship.

His achievements include securing the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accreditation for a business school and establishing a successful Center for Entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the rationale behind the appointment, Wigwe University noted Professor Davis’s proven ability to nurture talented individuals and develop them into influential leaders. This aligns with the university’s core value of building a community of fearless leaders.

The statement partly read, “Wigwe University proudly welcomes Professor Miles Davis as its pioneer vice chancellor, signalling a thrilling beginning with fearless leadership and groundbreaking innovation.

“Hailing from Philadelphia, PA, USA, Professor Davis brings a stellar record of elevating academic excellence and fostering entrepreneurship. His remarkable achievements include spearheading AACSB accreditation for the School of Business and launching a game-changing Centre for Entrepreneurship.

“With a history of nurturing influential leaders, Professor Davis is set to propel Wigwe University to unprecedented heights, aligning perfectly with the institution’s vision of fearless leadership and relentless innovation.”

Wigwe University was one of the 37 private universities given provisional licences by the National Universities Commission in 2023.