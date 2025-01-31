Nigerian Varsity Admits 192 Students From Saudi, Bangladesh, Sudan, Pakistan, Lebanon

Share

The Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN) Kano on Wednesday matriculated 1,241 new students for the 2024/ 2025 academic session with 192 foreigners.

The ceremony, the fourth since the university was established in 2021, took place at the Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed Twin Lecture Theatre with guests, including parents, government functionaries, traditional title holders and other wellwishers.

The President of the school Prof. Mohammed Israr said the event marked the official enrollment of the new students into the university academic program as approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He said the university matriculated 192 foreign students who are from Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Chad, the Benin Republic, Sudan, Pakistan and Lebanon, saying: “This has further proven MAAUN’s capacity to deliver the best to its students and the attraction it has gotten globally.

“The vision of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano, is a lofty one. “I call on everyone to join the Founder of the university and his team of sound academics and intellectuals to see to the fulfilment and further expansion of the university.”

Share

Please follow and like us: