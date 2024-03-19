Nigerian Varsities Under Threat as VCs Seek Amendment of Tetfund Act

The Vice-Chancellor of Elizade University, Prof Kayode Thadius Ijadunola and his counterpart at Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Prof Smaranda Olarinde, have raised the alarm over the survival of the nation’s university system in the face of persistent economic challenges.

Therefore, the dons advised the Federal Government to urgently come up with creative ways of tackling the nation’s economic downturn, as well as amendment to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Act 2011, as a means of safeguarding the future of Nigerian youths. Ijadunola, who chaired the maiden edition of Elizade University Bursary Lecture, said it is very clear that university education in Nigeria is under serious threat not on account of content, but on the negative impact of a depressed economy The Vice-Chancellor explained that several public universities in the country would have closed shops if not for the TETFund intervention and incursion of private universities, as the economy had become hostile.

Also, the Bursar of Elizade University, Mr Samuel Olusegun Ajeigbe noted that the Nigerian economy is groaning as it is bedeviled by damaging Naira depreciation, hyper-inflation which is the highest in about 28 years. Ajeigbe regretted that the serious financial challenges in the country had led to sharp drop in student enrolment, increasing voluntary withdrawals, high cost of running alternative power sources, alongside the larger society problem of high level of unemployment, kidnapping, insurgencies and high level of insecurity. On her part, Prof Olarinde, the guest lecturer, spoke on financial challenges in the Nigerian university sector in a volatile and uncertain economy, saying appropriate cutting edge technology and the use of Artificial Intelligence must be deployed in management in the university system.

She, however, noted the cost of university education is fast increasing, and thus making a single source of funding unrealistic and unsustainable even as the government budgets for education are ridiculously and abysmally low at 6.39 per cent of the total budget against UNESCO irreducible minimum benchmark recommendation of 15 per cent. The Vice-Chancellor, who lamented that many highly qualified Nigerian youths are being wasting away and denied university education, said statistics show that only 19.5 percent of candidates seeking admission are offered admission into Medicine, Surgery and Health Sciences out of those that qualified.