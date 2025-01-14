Nigerian Varsities To Key Into Multi-Disciplinary, Frontier-Target-Driven Education Hub’

Share

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Dr Oluwatayo David Aduloju yesterday stressed the need for Nigerian universities to key into a multidisciplinary, frontier-targetdriven national education hub, which according to him, requires broad-based political authorisation to be globally competitive.

He made the call while delivering the 55th Convocation Lecture of University of Lagos, titled: “Universities as Hubs for Development and Wealth Creation.”

The lecture was chaired by former Governor Aduloju highlighted what is possible for universities to be hubs of development and wealth creation, saying to achieve this, a few selected universities, especially the first five public universities along with five top leading private universities as a pilot phase should be authorised to financially and institutionally reorganise their operating model to rebuild Nigeria’s intellectual foundation to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

The universities, according to him, should establish hubs to develop leaders and a skilled workforce, towards enabling the country to become a leading industrial reformer in Africa.

Besides, he stated that there is the need to break free from political and regulatory constraints in order to create an attractive investment climate, as well as to strengthen a world-class civil service that fosters transparent governance.

“They should focus on structural reforms to promote local content development, economic diversification, and growth while making incremental poverty reduction and job creation progress.

For Nigeria to dominate FDI inflows in Africa, the convocation lecturer said universities have to establish an IndustrialDevelopment-Policy Nexus in Education Hubs to foster consensus among business, political, and intellectual elites on developmental imperatives for Nigeria.

This governance model, he pointed out, aims at creating a cohesive republic resilient to global shocks, achieve sustainable development goals, lift 100 million people out of poverty, and empower regional economies.

