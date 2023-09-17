Nigerian Varsities Shine At Blockchain Hackathon

…as TASUED’s Eduverify takes the crown

Students from Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), and Kwara State University, have made Nigeria proud by winning the final phase of the ICP-sponsored Nigeria Campus Blockchain Bootcamp and Hackathon, a virtual pitch competition amongst students to showcase their innovation and prowess in blockchain technology.

The online phase of the pitch competition was the culmination of months of intensive training and development where the students demonstrated their exceptional skills and dedication to the blockchain space.

Eduverify – Hailing from Tai Solarin University of Education, Eduverify clinched the top position. Their project not only impressed the judges but also garnered significant community support. Eduverify is a testament to the creativity and talent nurtured within Nigerian universities.

ELTH and BEL – These remarkable projects, products of Kwara State University, captured the second and third positions, respectively. ELTH and BEL’s achievements exemplify the impressive depth of talent and innovation found within the walls of Kwara State University.

The online pitch event was not only an opportunity for students to showcase their skills but also a testament to the power of community support. Community votes accounted for 50% of the final score, with a panel of esteemed judges contributing the remaining 50%. The judging panel included:

According to the judges, the competition was fierce, but it demonstrated the tremendous potential and passion for blockchain technology within Nigeria’s academic institutions.

One of the esteemed judges, Mr. Olukunle Taiwo said, “I was genuinely impressed by the quality of projects presented by these young talents. They have not only grasped the intricacies of blockchain but have harnessed its potential to develop innovative solutions.”

The ICP-sponsored Nigeria Campus Blockchain Bootcamp and Hackathon have set a remarkable precedent in promoting blockchain knowledge, fostering innovation, and creating a vibrant community of blockchain enthusiasts and developers in Nigeria.

The achievements of Eduverify, ELTH, and BEL, along with the efforts of all participants, mentors, and sponsors, exemplify the promising future of blockchain technology within Nigeria’s academic ecosystem