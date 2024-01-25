Nigerian Varsities Can End ‘Japa Syndrome’ –OOU VC

The Vice Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Prof. Agboola Ayodeji Johnson, has called on tertiary institutions in the country to put an end to the mass exodus of young Nigerians to foreign countries by developing workable and practicable curriculums. Agboola argued that, for Nigerians to stop travelling abroad for greener pastures, curriculums of tertiary institutions must be designed to address and proffer solutions to the socio-economic challenges confronting the country. The don stated this yesterday during a press conference, organised to herald activities marking the university’s 32nd and 33rd convocation ceremonies for the award of Bachelor Degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas, Higher Degrees and conferment of Honorary Degrees.

Agboola, a Professor of Cancer and Pathology, said the convocation lecture titled: “Mass Exodus of Human Capital in Nigeria: An Anatomical Analysis of the Causes and Effects”, would be delivered by a legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN). Agboola disclosed that the institution produced 6,131 students for the 2021/2022 academic session, while a total of 5,653 graduates will be convocated for the 2022/2023 academic session.

He added that a total of 174 graduates bagged first class, while 3,292 bagged second class and 6,185 bagged second class lower division class for both academic sessions. The Vice Chancellor disclosed the university would be conferring honorary doctorate degrees on the Akarigbo Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi and the immediate past Pro Chancellor, Mrs. Mosun Bello-Olusoga. Speaking on the convocation lecture, Agboola said the mass exodus of young Nigerians to foreign countries had not only cost the country human capital, but also destroyed Nigerian culture.

To address this, the don insisted that universities curriculum must be designed to develop the knowledge, skills and values of young Nigerians and prepare them to be entrepreneurs and employers of labour. Agboola said: “My fear is about the nation itself. When people move, three things are likely to happen. “They are destroying the culture of the nation. When people travel and get settled there, they become part of them and by that they wipe off our own culture here. “Secondly, as we are moving outside this country, the Chinese are coming in, in droves, before we know it, we will become part and parcel of the Chinese and our culture will be taken over by another set of people entirely because nature avoids vacuum.

“The third one is that this nation will never develop the way we want it, nobody can develop your country for you except yourselves. “People travel with the hope that they will make money, but that is not the reality, the reality is that there is no money anywhere, the work that you don’t want to do here in Nigeria, you will do it when you get over there to earn that same money.