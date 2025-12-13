Nigerian Undergraduates Need Tinubu’s Re-Election – Omokri

President Bola Tinubu’s Newly appointed ambassador, Reno Omokri, has argued that Nigerian undergraduates stand to benefit most from the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, citing what he described as an unprecedented period of industrial peace in the nation’s university system.

In a statement on Saturday, Omokri claimed that since President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, there has been no strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), marking a sharp departure from decades of frequent disruptions to the academic calendar.

He noted that ASUU’s last nationwide strike began on October 14, 2022, before Tinubu took office, and argued that the absence of strikes has restored stability to Nigeria’s public universities, allowing students to complete their programmes within the scheduled time.

According to Omokri, ASUU, founded in 1978, has embarked on nearly 50 industrial actions, with at least 16 strikes recorded since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

He described the current uninterrupted academic calendar as the first of its kind in the union’s history.

He also pointed to the Student Loan Act signed into law by President Tinubu in June 2023, describing it as a major intervention aimed at addressing financial barriers to higher education.

Omokri claimed that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has so far provided loans to hundreds of thousands of students nationwide.

He further credited the Tinubu administration with approving several new private universities and establishing additional federal universities, arguing that these steps demonstrate the President’s commitment to expanding access to education.

In contrasting Tinubu with opposition figures, Omokri questioned the education records of past state administrations, insisting that continuity in leadership would better serve Nigerian students ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Omokri urged the undergraduates who are eligible to vote to consider the impact of prolonged strikes on their academic and professional futures, stressing that stability in the university system should remain a national priority.