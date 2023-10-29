Nigerian Troops Storm Kwara Community To Rescue Kidnap Victims

Following an invasion by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday, the Troops of the Nigerian Army have stormed the Ora Community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State in search of the abducted victims.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the suspected Kidnappers stormed the community around 8:45 p.m. and tragically killed a child and two women were abducted, and numerous individuals sustained various degrees of injuries.

While the state police command spokesperson, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, could not be reached for comment on the incident, a reliable source confirmed that soldiers have been sent to the region.

READ ALSO:

“Last night precisely at about 11:30 pm soldiers arrived in Ora vicinity to maintain peace and are already combing surrounding bushes to fish out the criminals and rescue their victims.”

“At this point, we sincerely wish to appreciate the prompt response to the SOS message sent to the state authorities on the incident and pray the efforts are successful,” the source added.