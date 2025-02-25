Nigerian Troops Smash 18 Illegal Bunkering Sites, Arrest 17 Oil Thieves

Share

Troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in conjunction with other security agencies, have smashed 18 illegal refining sites, arrested 17 suspected oil thieves, demobilised 10 boats, and recovered over 25,000 litres of stolen petroleum products across the Niger Delta Region.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Lt-Col Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, in a statement, said the troops achieved this in a series of operations conducted from February 17-23, 2025.

In Rivers State, the statement said troops recorded significant operational successes, particularly around Kilometre 45, Idama general area in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, where they destroyed two active illegal refining sites and intercepted three wooden boats carrying over 9,000 litres of stolen crude.

It further noted that at Ogale Junction along the Eket–Port Harcourt Expressway, troops impounded a truck loaded with over 3,000 litres of stolen crude.

The statement added that at Okwuzi in Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni LGA, troops discovered an illegal oil bunkering dump containing over 2,100 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) stored in sacks.

It explained that the suspected oil thieves fled upon sighting the troops. At the Ogaji-Ama axis in Bukuma, a wooden boat laden with over 1,000 litres of stolen crude was intercepted within the creeks.

