Nigerian Troops Raid IPOB Camps In S’East, Arrest Two

Troops of Joint Task Force South-East, “Operation UDO KA” has said it arrested two suspected terrorists following clearance operations in the camps of probscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The Spokesman for the task force, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu who made this disclosure on Sunday in Enugu State said the troops on December 5, 2024, cleared IPOB/ESN Camp at Uhuala- Aku in Okigwe Local Government Area of ImoState.

According to him, the combined force acting on credible intelligence on arrival at the terrorist’s camp came in contact with the irredentists who were forced to abandon their camp in disarray, escaping into the adjoining forest due to troops’ superior firepower.

Unuakhalu also said that the troops of sector 2 arrested two suspects terrorising the general area of the Okposi community of Ebonyi and recovered two locally fabricated pistols, nine live cartridges and one motorcycle

The spokesman said that in another operation, troops of Sector 1 in conjunction with the Department of State Service raided the IPOB/ESN camp at Agu Orba Ekwegbe Community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

