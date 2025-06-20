Nigerian Troops Kill 8 Terrorists In Katsina

Share

Troops of 17 Brigade, operating under Operation Fasan Yamma at Forward Operating Base, FOB, Kurfi in Katsina State, have eliminated eight terrorists in an encounter along Kurfi–Batsari Road.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, in a statement, said the troops swiftly engaged the terrorists and thwarted their plans after a prolonged duel.

According to the statement, the troops recovered five AK-47 rifles, six AK- 47 magazines, and 13 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

It further added that, unfortunately, a soldier was wounded in action and evacuated to the 17 Brigade Medical Centre for treatment, just as it said the situation remains calm, while troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remain high.

It said the Defence Headquarters commended the bravery and professionalism of the troops involved in the operation, just as it reassured Nigerians of continued efforts to ensure the safety and security of our citizens.

