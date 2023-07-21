Nigerian Troops, ISWAP Terrorists Clash In Borno

On Thursday, Nigerian Army personnel and members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) clashes in Borno State.

According to information obtained by the New Telegraph, the Sector 3 MNJTF personnel fought the terrorists at a place in the Monguno Local Government Area of the state.

A known counter-insurgency on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, confirmed the encounter and claimed that the militants invaded the area on multiple Hilux vehicles fitted with anti-aircraft guns.

According to him, some of the terrorists rode on motorcycles, while those who were on foot attacked the troops at Charlie 6 in Monguno town.

However, the terrorists were reportedly forced to flee the location after a confrontation by the army troops.

In another development, over 100 troops reportedly raided bandits’ hideouts in Iche, Taka-Lafiya, Gidan Makeri and Janjala communities in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna.

The bandits were said to have fled the far north and were relocating to set up camp around some villages in Kagarko.

The bandits fled into the forest when the troops raided the hideouts.

Onyema Nwachukwu, the Nigerian Army spokesperson, confirmed the development saying that the troops conducted an operation in Kagarko on Wednesday.

“Information at my disposal confirms that troops conducted operations in the said area but no informant has been arrested,” Nwachukwu reportedly told The Cable.

According to reports, the Nigerian army has recently stepped up its efforts to combat terrorists in various parts of the nation, especially in the Northern region of Nigeria.