Nigerian Troops Foil Multiple Attacks On Fronts, Neutralise 25 ISWAP Fighters

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have repelled coordinated terrorist attacks in Limankara and Kukawa, Borno State.

According to a statement by the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, while giving a weekly update on multiple operations within the Theatre, noted that the failed assaults, launched on the night of 20 February, clearly reflect the immense pressure being mounted on terrorist enclaves, logistics corridors, and leadership structures across the theatre.

This is as he said troops killed 25 Boko Haram terrorists and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) fighters at various operational locations within the Area of Responsibility (AoR). Regrettably, one gallant soldier paid the supreme price, and some combat enablers were destroyed by rocket fire during the engagements.

The wounded in action personnel were promptly evacuated by the Nigerian Army Aviation helicopters and are all in stable condition. The statement reads: “The Troops of Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have repelled coordinated terrorist attacks in Limankara and Kukawa, Borno State.

“The failed assaults, launched on the night of 20 February 2026, clearly reflect the immense pressure being mounted on terrorist enclaves, logistics corridors, and leadership structures across the theatre.

“Through sustained offensive operations and targeted decapitation efforts, OPHK continues to deny terrorists freedom of action, forcing them into chaotic withdrawals under heavy losses.

“In expansion of the offensive pressure, troops of Sector 2 under Operation DESERT SANITY V, acting on weeks of intelligence backed by satellite imagery and ISR air platforms, conducted a precision operation in the early hours of 22 February 2026, around Lamusheri Village in Gujba LGA, identified as a key terrorist attack launch pad and logistics hub.