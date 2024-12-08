Benue: Troops Destroy Bandits Hideout, Recovers Vehicle, Firearm

Share

The troops of 6 Brigade, Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have recorded another success in the continuation of the ongoing military operations aimed at restoring peace and security in Taraba State and parts of Benue State.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that on Saturday, December 7, 2024, troops conducted a well-coordinated clearance operation across the general areas of Akahagu and China villages in the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The operation extended to Ikayor village, where troops engaged bandits at a camp linked to the notorious and wanted criminal Akiki Utiv, also known as “Full Fire.”

Following the engagement, a red Toyota Corolla vehicle and a motorcycle were recovered.

During the search of the abandoned vehicle, a military camouflage trouser, a Beretta pistol with one round of 9mm ammunition, and other items were discovered.

Speaking on the operation, the Commander 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, commended the troops for their bravery and assured the residents of Taraba and Benue States that the military will remain resolute in its mission to maintain peace and security in the region.

