Nigerian Transgender, Fola Francis Drowns In Lagos Beach

Popular Nigerian transgender model, Fola Francis is dead.

New Telegraph reports that the fashion designer and LGBT activist drowned on 20th December, 2023, at IIashe beach in Lagos.

The news of his demise was announced by a freelance journalist, Vincent Desmond, in a statement on his social media page on Friday.

He said, “Fola Francis was a beacon of hope and a light to us and a lot of other people. We are deeply hurt by her passing.

“There will be a memorial which will be discussed at a later date, as we her friends and family ask for privacy at this time,”

It would be recalled that Fola was the first Nigerian transgender to walk the Lagos Fashion Week for Cute-Saint and Fruché.