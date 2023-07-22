Nigerian Tourism: Reign Of Neglect (2)

Nigeria has come of age to take the bull by the horn in creating a pathway for other Africa countries to follow in tourism development and pro-motion and not the lackey that it has become over the years due to neglect of the tourism sector. Tourism planning is based on the principles of sustainability and it is defined by three dimensions: Environmental, Economic, and Cultural tourism development.

Before we delve much on theoretical aspect of tourism planning for the purpose of this write up, we need to be practical so as to make meaning. Nigeria is endowed with huge and diverse tourism potentials that can serve the purpose of sustainability to the host communities. Practically, no local government in Nigeria is devoid of tourism potential, especially natural deposit by nature. These deposits can serve as agents of sustainability for localities as seen in the example of Palma de Mallorca in Spain.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) estimated revenue related to tourism and travel in Nigeria to exceed $10 billion in 2007 while travel and tourism account for approximated 6% of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product. Over 15 years have elapsed since that project was made and unfortunately, Nigeria is far from making any meaningful progress along that path.

Policy summersaulting and non-adherence to proper tourism planning are some of the reasons while successive governments have not been able to realise this projection and many more. Aside of these, over time we have put round pegs in a round hole when appointing people to man tourism affairs both the federal and state levels even as far as the local government areas. One of the quick fixes is to localise our tourism as we need to get the local government arm of government on its toes by either ensuring they fix destinations under them or in partnership with the state governments.

The mandate for the federal government should to work with the state governments in developing and promoting at least two or three destinations while the state government also cascade this down to the local government level. We are blessed with diverse culture and languages. These alone are blessings in disguise and enough for Nigeria government to package these diversities for tourism gain.

Our art and craft should be develop and promoted by creating a forum for indigenous arts. Let all the SMEs that are related to tourism register their operations at the local government for proper monitoring, and assistance in form of start-up loans and tax rebate and collection.

So far, Nigeria as a country is known for good planning in different sectors of economy but we are faced with implementation problem because of lack of monitoring and continuity. Aware of this, we should know the right thing to do rather than for this allow this aged long neglected boom to continue to reign.